Chris Olds, a Californian, runs the bar at Boston's Local 149. He takes care to showcase New England spirits in his tribute to the Patriots. Like Coach Belichick, he's a craftsman, creating complex flavors out of elements others might overlook. Here he combines locally distilled bourbon, limoncello, lemon and lavender rose syrup in the mixology equivalent of a two-point conversion. His Giant Killer takes cues from the tale of Jack and the Beanstalk, in which “a young man overcomes seemingly insurmountable odds to vanquish his oversized (not to mention overrated) foe.”

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounce Berkshire Mountain Bourbon

1/2 ounce Fabrizia Limoncello

1/2 ounce House-made Lavender Rose Demerara Syrup*

1/2 ounce Fresh Lemon Juice

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker full of ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon and hope that, once again, in Brady you can trust.

In a medium sized pot, dissolve 4 cups demerara sugar in 4 cups water over medium-high heat. Once dissolved, add 18-20 fresh lavender buds and steep for 20-25 minutes. Strain to remove plant material and add 2-3 splashes of rose water to taste (a cap full at a time is the best way to go). Let cool, and enjoy!