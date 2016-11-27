New York City lawsuit claims Uber keeping food delivery tips

A new lawsuit accuses Uber of stiffing its bike-riding food deliverers out of tips, BuzzFeed News reports.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in New York City Nov. 1 alleges that nearly all GrubHub deliveries for UberRush included an “on-line gratuity — none of which were passed onto the couriers.

It also claims that a $3.99 fee UberEats charges in lieu of a gratuity should be passed on to the courier under current wage law.

The plaintiff is a former New York City Uber courier.

BuzzFeed News reports that Uber wasn’t commenting on lawsuit.

Couriers who belong to the Messenger Alliance in New York City said they too have not received tips from GrubHub orders, as the lawsuit alleges.

Sadio Ballo, who is also an UberRush courier, told BuzzFeed News that when messengers complained, the company “told them it was the restaurants that were keeping the tips.”