New York City getting its first chocolate museum

New York is getting its fair share of delicious displays of culinary arts.

First the Museum of Food and Drink opened in Brooklyn last year, and now Manhattan has welcomed its first chocolate museum. The permanent ode to cocoa is headed by — who else? — Jacques Torres, one of New York’s most beloved chocolatiers.

Besides the where (West Manhattan) and the when (there will be a press preview this week with an official opening to follow soon), not much is known about the exhibits at Choco-Story New York, The Chocolate Museum and Experience with Jacques Torres.

We’re hoping, however, that it will be a delightful modernization of an edible, hands-on Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory experience, with more informative exhibits-- and fewer Oompa Loompas.

A representative from Jacques Torres’ team was not immediately available for comment.

