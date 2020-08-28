Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food-Drink
Published

Nearly $300K of pistachios recovered after heist at California facility

Police say additional arrests are anticipated.

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This story, quite literally, is nuts.

One of the thieves behind a recent heist in California has been apprehended after he and his accomplices managed to swindle nearly $300,000 worth of pistachios from a processing facility earlier this month.

PLANTERS' 'BABY NUT' MASCOT GROWS INTO AN ADULT, ANNOYS TWITTER

Police say Bhavna Singh Sekon, 23, conspired with at least a few other suspects to steal the identity of “a legitimate trucking company” before obtaining a delivery contract from Setton Pistachio, a grower and processor in Terra Bella. The suspects then arrived at the facility in two stolen trailers on Aug. 14, later absconding with the shipment — worth over $294,000 — to an abandoned property about 60 miles away in Selma.

Later, they “sold the product to an unsuspecting buyer,” police in Tulare County say.

Authorities were able to locate the stolen shipment after learning that the trailers used in the heist were equipped with GPS tracking technology.

Authorities were able to locate the stolen shipment after learning that the trailers used in the heist were equipped with GPS tracking technology. (Tulare County Sheriff's Department)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Detectives were able to track down Sekon after learning the suspects stole the trailers from a business in Fresno, which confirmed that each trailer was equipped with GPS tracking. Police eventually recovered the stolen pistachio equipment, as well as the two stolen trailers, which were valued at about $60,000 on their own.

Sekon arrested and charged with grand theft, looting, identity theft and conspiracy, per a Facebook post from the Tulare County police.

Bhavna Singh Sekon, 23, was arrested in connection with the pistachio heist, police confirmed. “Additional arrests are anticipated,” they added.

Bhavna Singh Sekon, 23, was arrested in connection with the pistachio heist, police confirmed. “Additional arrests are anticipated,” they added. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

“Additional arrests are anticipated,” they wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Tulare County police.

Trending in Lifestyle