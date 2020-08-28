Nearly $300K of pistachios recovered after heist at California facility

This story, quite literally, is nuts.

One of the thieves behind a recent heist in California has been apprehended after he and his accomplices managed to swindle nearly $300,000 worth of pistachios from a processing facility earlier this month.

Police say Bhavna Singh Sekon, 23, conspired with at least a few other suspects to steal the identity of “a legitimate trucking company” before obtaining a delivery contract from Setton Pistachio, a grower and processor in Terra Bella. The suspects then arrived at the facility in two stolen trailers on Aug. 14, later absconding with the shipment — worth over $294,000 — to an abandoned property about 60 miles away in Selma.

Later, they “sold the product to an unsuspecting buyer,” police in Tulare County say.

Detectives were able to track down Sekon after learning the suspects stole the trailers from a business in Fresno, which confirmed that each trailer was equipped with GPS tracking. Police eventually recovered the stolen pistachio equipment, as well as the two stolen trailers, which were valued at about $60,000 on their own.

Sekon arrested and charged with grand theft, looting, identity theft and conspiracy, per a Facebook post from the Tulare County police.

“Additional arrests are anticipated,” they wrote.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Tulare County police.