McDonald's offers burger created by Michelin star rated chef overseas

Fast-food really is better overseas.

McDonald’s is one of the most popular fast-food franchises in the United States and people are definitely fans of the food. That being said, the restaurant’s burgers typically aren’t created by award-winning chefs.

That’s not the case overseas, however.

McDonald’s in Denmark teamed up with Paul Cunningham, a Michelin star awarded chef, for a new burger, Eat This, Not That reports. The chef is reportedly one of the most respected cooks in Denmark.

His burger is called the Homestyle Bearnaise and is currently only available in the Danish market.

On its website, McDonald’s Denmark writes, "Our new Homestyle Bearnaise is developed by gourmet chef Paul Cunningham. It consists of 100% beef, Bearnaise sauce, potato sticks, smoked onion puree, roasted onions, salad and melted cheese with cheddar - all in a delicious soft brioche bun."

While the burger isn’t available in the United States, the restaurant still has new products for its customers to get excited about.

Fox News previously reported that McDonald's is launching a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich nationwide on February 24. The sandwich had previously been tested in restaurants in Knoxville, Tenn., and Houston, Texas.

The sandwich, as it was offered in Knoxville and Houston, featured a fried chicken filet served on a potato roll, topped with butter and pickles, while the deluxe version included tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. A spicy version will also be available.

This sandwich is the latest offering in what is being referred to as the chicken sandwich wars. In 2019, Popeyes released a chicken sandwich which went on to become incredibly popular and briefly sold out nationwide. Since then, most fast-food chains have announced that similar chicken sandwiches were being added to their menus as well.

As of yet, however, none of these sandwiches have reportedly been created by Michelin awarded chefs.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.