McDonald's employee charged in tampering of police officer's food

Management at a McDonald’s reportedly caught an employee tampering with food being prepared for a police officer.

The employee was taken into custody after the local sheriff’s office was made aware of the incident. The suspect had previously accused the local police department of excessive force for a 2017 encounter with law enforcement officers.

The incident occurred at a McDonald’s in Bakersfield, Calif., ABC 23 reports. According to the report, the employee allegedly tampered with a police officer’s food on Tuesday. She was taken into custody on Saturday morning. She was booked on one felony count of tampering with food.

The restaurant's management became aware of the incident while reviewing footage, which they turned over to authorities.

In a press release obtained by ABC 23, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that they obtained video footage of Tatyana Hargrove tampering with the food. Based on the footage, her actions appeared to be intentional.

It has not been revealed what exactly Hargrove did to the food, but the Bakersfield Police Department confirmed to Bakersfield.com that a BPD officer was involved in the incident.

In 2017, Hargrove sued the city of Bakersfield, alleging excessive force and civil rights violations after she was reportedly mistaken for a male suspect. ABC 23 reports that officers looking for a male suspect who was 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 160 pounds approached Hargrove, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds.

The officers denied Hargrove’s claims that officers used excessive force, instead claiming that she resisted arrested. In October, a district court ruled in favor of the arresting officers, ABC 23 reports.