Locals donate candy to Arkansas town after thief steals stash earmarked for Easter egg hunt

The town of Plainview, Ark., won’t let a candy-loving thief ruin its Easter plans.

Community members and local organizations are donating candy for the town’s annual Easter egg hunt after a large stash of sweets intended for the hunt was stolen only days before Saturday’s event.

“I mean, it’s kinda like the Grinch who stole Christmas, except it’s the Grinch who stole Easter,” said local business owner Dixie Gossett, according to Fox 16.

Police in Yell County say the candy, which was being stored inside an old school building, disappeared following a break-in earlier this week.

Law enforcement officials were not immediately able to comment further for Fox News. As of Thursday, they had not had any leads.

In the meantime, people from across the town have reportedly donated bags and bags of sweets to make sure Saturday’s Easter egg hunt will still take place.

The local chapter of the Masonic Lodge, too, felt it was only right to help replenish the stock for the sake of the children, according to Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Starr, who is also a member of that chapter.

With donations pouring in, the hunt remains scheduled for 11 a.m. this Saturday.

“Whatever needs to be done usually gets done,” Gossett said of the Plainview community.