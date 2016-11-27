Kellogg’s slammed for advertising unsupported health claims

It's important to be mindful of what you say. Especially when it comes to food. It's a lesson Kellogg’s recently learned the hard way.

The U.K.’s Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has found the company guilty of failing to adequately back up the phrases “full of goodness” and “nutritious” with an EU-authorized health claim.

The vague phrases in question were seen and heard by Brits on a Special K website and in a TV advertisement.

The food giant issued an apology for the error and has since worked to correct the issue, Food Navigator reported.

The controversial TV ad stated, “Our new five grain super porridge is full of goodness.” The ASA accepted the statement as a general health claim that requires “an accompanying specific authorized health claim.”

Kellogg’s says it used the phrase "full of goodness" under the EU-approved health claim that Vitamin B2 contributes to the maintenance of normal skin. But the ASA says the cereal giant breached the ad code because Kellogg's statement as it appeared in its advertisements was too general-- and it wasn’t properly applied to the EU-approved claim.

The company has since issued an apology for any consumer confusion.

“We’re pleased the ASA acknowledged that Kellogg’s has authorized health claims for both the Special K Porridge advert and the Special K website,” a Kellogg’s statement read.

“However, we apologize for the error in not ensuring this was made clear enough for our consumers. This has now been corrected.”

