Intoxicated man blocks entrance to Papa John's after being refused service for not wearing mask

What this guy needs is some pizza quiet.

A Montana man reportedly caused a recent disturbance at a pizza place over the restaurant’s mask policy. The customer allegedly refused to leave, even after authorities offered to let him take his pizza and go.

Donald Lee Atkinson, Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday night after causing a scene at a Papa John’s in Butte, Mont., the Montana Standard reports. He allegedly entered the establishment with no mask on and refused to wear one.

Employees reportedly offered to bring out his order so that he wouldn’t have to wear a mask, but Atkinson refused to leave the building. He allegedly held the restaurant’s door shut at one point, making it impossible for other customers to enter.

Authorities arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. and reportedly noted that Atkinson appeared to be intoxicated. According to reports, a pizza was brought to Atkinson and he was told his choices were either to leave the area or be arrested.

He allegedly refused to leave.

Atkinson was jailed at the Butte Detention Center for misdemeanor failure to disperse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

This is not the only time a customer has become aggressive while refusing to wear a mask.

Fox News previously reported that Stephen Gould, owner of Golden Moon Speakeasy in Colorado, claimed that an angry patron — who has since been identified as 62-year-old John Roche — became combative after an employee asked him to comply with Golden’s current mask ordinance.

Police later charged Roche with trespassing and harassment, saying it was “clear … that he was intending to harass, annoy or alarm this victim.”

Police say if found guilty, each count of trespassing and harassment carries fines of up to $2,650 and 180 days in jail.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.