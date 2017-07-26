Hummus Platter

White bean & kale hummus, seasonal vegetable crudité, warm naan bread.

In celebration of National Refreshment Day on Thursday, July 27, Hilton Garden Inn is celebrating (and announcing) its new look / feel, as well as rolling out a brand new food and beverage program. Some of the food highlights will include crispy flat breads, fresh cheese & charcuterie, dessert bites and Strawberry Mojito & Gin Fizz Mocktails / Cocktails. As part of the festivities, Hilton Garden Inn will also be taking over a New York City icon – the double decker tour bus – to brighten New Yorkers’ lives on the 27th complete with plenty of food, cocktails and wine, of course.

Cook Time:

Prep Time:15 min

Total Time:15 min

Ingredients:

4 oz. olive oil

4 garlic cloves

1/2 ounce Kale, cleaned, and fine julienne

Sea salt and black pepper as needed

1 10 ounce can white beans, drained and rinsed

2 ounces Tahini

2 ounces lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon cumin, toasted and ground

1 Tablespoon sea salt

1 Tablespoon black pepper

5 slices naan

olive oil as needed

White bean and kale hummus

Seasonal vegetables, prepared

Preparation:

Brush naan with olive oil, then grill.

Transfer to a mixing bowl, then lightly season with sea salt.