George Clooney’s premium tequila now available at TGI Friday’s

If you thought George Clooney’s tequila was only for the rich and famous among us, think again.

Casamigos tequila—created by the actor and two of his favorite drinking buddies, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman—has started an unlikely partnership with casual dining chain TGI Friday’s.

Now you can swig back two signature cocktails with gut-busting appetizers like Bacon-wrapped Stuffed Jalapenos, six brand new wing flavors and cheesy, loaded potato skins.

The announcement was tied to a Cinco de Mayo promotion, but customers can enjoy new cocktails featuring the premium spirits throughout the spring and summer. The first drink released to feature the premium spirit was the Ultimate Casamigos Strawberry Margarita.

Casamigos, which roughly translates to “house of friends,” was originally produced as a limited batch tequila for Clooney and his pals’ personal consumption. It was released for the masses in 2013 and retails between $33 for a basic Resposado, all the way up to $60 for Anejo.

"What better way to celebrate with friends than to enjoy a rare spirit created by friends?" Gerber said in a press release. "We're proud to share this labor of love with everyone. And we're especially proud to partner with Fridays, the very essence of what Casamigos is all about—bold independence, close friendships and good times."

So does this mean we’ll be seeing George and Amal knocking back a few margaritas at the local Friday’s?

One can only dream.