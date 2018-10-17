Florida police recover stolen Krispy Kreme van, receive ‘delicious’ reward

Clearwater Police officers were given a “delicious” reward after they recovered a stolen Krispy Kreme delivery van in Florida.

The alleged doughnut caper stole the van Tuesday morning from Lake City, police said. It was discovered by police more than 150 miles south in Clearwater later that the day.

A sticky-fingered suspect hasn’t been arrested as of Wednesday morning, Rob Shaw, Clearwater Police public information officer, confirmed to Fox News. The vehicle – and “dozens of delicious doughnuts” – were found abandoned.

The Krispy Kreme store manager did not glaze over the success of the officers in finding the van, giving them the cargo as a token of appreciation. But instead of scarfing them all down, the officers said they “saved a few … to enjoy later” and donated the rest to feed the homeless.

FLORIDA MAN ATTEMPTS TO ROB KRISPY KREME, DEMANDS MONEY AND DOUGHNUTS, COPS SAY

It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect but a wide variety of doughnuts – from glazed mini crullers to raspberry-filled delicacies – were recovered from inside the vehicle. According to Shaw, a “veritable cornucopia of doughnut delights” was rescued by officers.

The Clearwater Police Department posted about the hot discovery on Facebook, where it has been shared more than 140 times as of Wednesday morning.