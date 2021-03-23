Las Vegas casino to open 'interactive' food hall this summer

A new "interactive" food hall is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

Famous Foods Street Eats, a 24,000-square-foot food hall concept from Singapore-based lifestyle brand Zouk Group, will open at the new Resorts World Las Vegas this summer, according to an announcement.

The new marketplace will bring food from around the world to one place and will "pay homage to the lively scene and culture that has been savored at Asia's most popular hawker centres [sic] for nearly a century," the announcement said.

Famous Foods will have 16 food stalls — with cuisines ranging from Thai beef noodles and Shandong dumplings to Texas barbecue and fried chicken — as well as a 16-seat center bar and a hidden speakeasy.

The food hall, which will be located right off Resorts World Las Vegas’s casino floor, also boasts "the most Michelin Plate and Bib Gourmand recognized concepts under one roof," the announcement said.

The new food hall isn’t just designed to bring food to customers, but also "edutainment." To that end, customers eating the "Michelin-awarded meals at an affordable price" can also learn about the "different cultures and origins of these authentic cuisines," the announcement said.

Famous Foods will also feature "vibrant neon signs and trinkets" as well as two art pieces by Chinese-Malaysian artist Red Hong Yi. Those pieces include a 10-foot tall Lucky Cat sculpture made of gold coins and a mural made of 18,000 tea bags.

"Famous Foods will transport guests to an authentic Asian hawker market — an experience that's never been replicated in the U.S.," Andrew Li, Zouk Group CEO said in a statement. "After months of planning and carefully curating the perfect mix of partners, Zouk Group is thrilled to be able to unveil this special culinary concept to the city of Las Vegas, and equally as excited to bring it to the Strip's most anticipated new resort."