Dos Toros founders reveal the secret to rolling a perfect burrito

In honor of National Burrito Day, two burrito-obsessed restaurateurs are aiming to teach America how to properly roll one up.

Leo and Oliver Kremer, the founders of Dos Toros Taqueria, have been using their Northern Californian upbringing to introduce the perfect burrito to the East Coast and beyond.

The brothers opened their first Dos Toros location in New York City in 2009. Now, they have nearly a dozen and a half locations across the city — as well as four in Chicago.

So what, exactly, goes into creating the perfect burrito? The Kramers gave Fox News a first-hand demonstration of the biggest burrito-making faux pas, which they say they see too often at Tex-Mex chains and food trucks.

For instance, have you been the victim of a soggy, overstuffed burrito? Maybe the tortilla-to-filling ratio is just totally off, or maybe the haphazard application of rice led to a clumpy, aesthetically unpleasing "burrito ball"?

No matter — Leo and Oliver have mastered the art of the burrito roll and they reveal their keys to the perfect Dos Toros burrito. They demonstrate everything from the “shake” application of rice and beans to the “even chop” of guacamole plopped right down the meat of the burrito. And did you know the test of a true burrito is if it stands up on its own?

Spoiler: theirs consistently do. Check out the video above to see exactly how.