Domino's driver reportedly fired after cursing at teens who didn't tip

A Domino’s delivery driver was reportedly fired after video surfaced of him getting into an argument with customers who did not give him a tip. In the video, the driver can be heard saying that if he doesn’t get tipped, he doesn’t get paid, although representatives for Domino’s have denied this.

The incident occurred at a residence in Albuquerque, N.M., TMZ reported. According to the news outlet, two teenagers were home by themselves while their father was out of town. The dad, whose name has not been revealed, said that his daughter used his credit card to place an order with Domino’s over the phone.

When the delivery arrived, she apparently forgot to fill out the section for the tip on the receipt before handing it to her brother, who then gave it to the driver. The family’s doorbell camera filmed the driver sarcastically telling the young man: “Thanks for the tip.”

When the teenager shrugged his shoulders, the driver began swearing at him. The Domino’s worker then angrily complained that if he doesn’t get tips, he doesn’t get paid.

According to TMZ, after the father complained, the general manager of the store and the franchise’s owner not only apologized, they paid a trip to the family’s home and provided each of the kids with a $200 gift card and an additional $100 gift card for the family.

The news outlet also reported that the driver was fired after the owner of the restaurant reviewed the footage.

A spokesperson for Dominos also confirmed to Fox News that Domino’s drivers do not just get paid in tips. Drivers are also provided an expense reimbursement for the use of their personal vehicles.