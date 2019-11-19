Disney World guests receive heartbreaking gift from grieving strangers

A young girl took home a truly unique, but also heartbreaking, souvenir from Disney World.

According to her parents, their daughter received the gift from a couple grieving the loss of their own child. Now they’re hoping they can find the couple so they can give them a proper thank-you.

Kyle and Kara Geiselman took their daughter Belle to Disney World in Florida over Halloween and shared their story on Facebook. According to their post, the family was taking an afternoon snack break after getting to the park early to visit the new Star Wars land.

DISNEY WORLD'S SKYLINER RIDE TOUTS 1 MILLION RIDERS IN FIRST MONTH DESPITE MALFUNCTION MISHAP

Their daughter almost bumped into the couple while throwing something out. Kara wrote on Facebook, “The couple stopped in their tracks and Kyle apologized to them for her carelessness. The woman then looked at her husband and asked Kyle if Belle liked gold. Confused Kyle said yes. She then asked if they could gift Belle something. Kyle said of course.”

The gift came with a heartbreaking story, however. The post continued, “The couple proceeds to tell Kyle how they were at (Hollywood Studios) marking the one year anniversary of their daughter’s Make-a-Wish trip. On their initial trip, they had bought 2 gold Mickey Mouse rings, one for their daughter and one to gift to a child who, in their words, ‘was adorable like their little girl.’”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Apparently, Kara’s husband was so moved by their story that he found himself at a loss for words and was only able to provide a quick thank-you to the couple. According to Kara’s post, Belle has overcome several struggles of her own.

“The fact that they choose Belle without knowing her struggles in life brings tears to my eyes,” she wrote. “They didn’t know that we were back at the place where our daughter surprised us all and starting eating by mouth for the first time at 18 months old, or that this trip was the first time she traveled to Disney without needing a feeding tube for nourishment or an oxygen mask on the flight. This little gold Mickey Mouse ring will forever be kept as a priceless gift and always cherished.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After getting a big response on Facebook, Kara updated the post to ask people to share it so she and her family can, “connect with the couple.”