DC restaurant accuses Yelper of pooping herself

Just to be clear, Emma C. had a terrible experience at DC's Nick's Riverside Grill, leaving the Georgetown restaurant one star on a now-removed May 26 Yelp review.

In it, she wrote of the "worst" happy-hour service and an overcharge no one responded to, Grub Street reports. But Nick's staff has a different take: They say Emma was definitely the customer who ordered the two drinks they correctly charged her for—and that she was unforgettable because she pooped herself in the eatery.

Per Washington City Paper, "Liz S.," a Nick's manager, replied to Emma's review with owner Greg Casten's approval, writing someone from Nick's had tried to get back to her about the supposed overcharge and that "out of compassion ... we did not charge you a waste removal fee," alleging Emma not only had a loose-bowels incident but "proceeded to sit in it for the remainder of the evening, making more of a mess." A woman claiming to be Emma reached out to City Paper Wednesday, saying she did write the Yelp review, but that she was not the woman who soiled herself.

"It was merely a coincidence that I was at the bar the same night as this other girl"—a woman Emma says was wearing a completely different outfit and has a different hairstyle than her own.

"[Nick's is] saying some very nasty things about me and also insulting this other girl who could potentially have serious health issues … It's ridiculous, irresponsible, and extremely upsetting." Casten says he's standing by his evidence, noting "we have the woman on film." For what it's worth, someone named King C.

says he witnessed the alleged incident, so he posted his own Yelp review Thursday giving the supposed poop play-by-play. (A man allegedly defecated on a supermarket self-checkout machine.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: Restaurant Staff Accuses Yelper of Pooping Herself