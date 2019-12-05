Expand / Collapse search
Snack Foods
Published

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Milk Bar team up to create Cinnamilk beverage mix

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
No longer do you have to indulge in that pesky fun of actually eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch to get to the part everyone wants — the grainy leftover slightly-cinnamon-flavored milk.

Fan-favorite dessert company Milk Bar has teamed up with the beloved General Mills cereal to create Cinnamilk, a “limited-edition do-it-yourself beverage mix” that allows consumers to create their own post-cereal milk concoction by pouring in what appears to be ground-up Cinnamon Toast Crunch into a glass of milk and stirring.

Each bottle retails for $7 and has eight servings. For comparison, a 19.3 oz. box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch retails online for about half that and has around 18 servings.

"Our fans have been obsessed with Cinnamilk for a long time," said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

“Our fans have been obsessed with Cinnamilk for a long time,” said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch. (Milk Bar)

The "new indulgent" Cinnamilk is only one of three new dessert creations dreamed up by the pair. Milk Bar is also launching a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk Bar Pie, featuring a Cinnamon Toast Crunch graham crust, and a cinnamon Toast Crunch Marshmallow Cookie.

“Our fans have been obsessed with Cinnamilk for a long time,” said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch in a press release. “By partnering with Milk Bar, we’re elevating Cinnamilk beyond the cereal bowl, delivering three new indulgent treats. Each of the dessert items puts a unique spin on the iconic cinna-sugar flavor combination, offering fresh ways to savor our cereal this holiday season.”

Though the Cinnamilk, which is sold in a bottle with the capacity for eight servings, is only one of three new dessert creations dreamed up by the pair.

Though the Cinnamilk, which is sold in a bottle with the capacity for eight servings, is only one of three new dessert creations dreamed up by the pair. (Milk Bar)

However, those who want to “savor” the new flavors will have to either visit one of Milk Bar’s select locations – which includes several locations in New York, as well as Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles – or order from the Milk Bar store website starting Dec. 5, as the limited-time confections won’t be making it to grocery stores.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.