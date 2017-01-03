Cinnamon Popcorn Crunch

Sugar and spice come together to make this oh so nice popcorn crunch. The recipes, which is from The Popcorn Board, yields 4 1/2 quarts.

Total Time:20 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

3 quart popped popcorn, unsalted

1 Can (6 1/2 ounce) salted mixed nuts

1 pound light brown sugar

1 cup light corn or maple syrup

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Preparation:

Mix popcorn and nuts in large buttered bowl.

Combine sugar, syrup, butter or margarine, water, salt and cinnamon in saucepan.

Heat slowly to the boiling point, stirring until sugar melts.

Cook to hard crack stage (290-295 degrees Fahrenheit).

Pour syrup in a fine stream over popcorn and nuts.

Stir until popcorn and nuts are evenly coated with syrup.

Spread out on large buttered surface or waxed paper

Separate into bite-size portions with forks. Cool.