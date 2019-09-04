Chick-fil-A makes 500 sandwiches for first responders after Texas shooting spree

When tragedy struck in Texas, the employees of one Chick-fil-A location stepped up to support law enforcement.

On Saturday, a man went on a shooting spree in Odessa that ultimately claimed seven lives and left around two dozen people hurt. That's when workers at a nearby Chick-fil-A sprang into action.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page told the story: “Absolutely blown away by this amazing team of people. After heartbreaking events in our community today we planned to close early and send our team home to be with their families. As they were walking out of the restaurant an opportunity to feed local law enforcement presented its self and they were given the option to help...not one person said no.”

Teaming up with another local Chick-fil-A, they made 500 sandwiches and packaged them up for first responders.

The post continued: “Partnering with Chick-fil-A Odessa Town Center they cooked 500 sandwiches and packaged them with the most joyful hearts and a lot of love. Sometimes light in a dark world looks as simple as a hot chicken sandwich. We just couldn’t be prouder of these helpers and their hearts of gold. Grateful is not an adequate word to express how we feel about all of our brave First Responders, they are true heroes. We are praying for our community in the days ahead and for all of those impacted by this tragedy.”

The restaurant also posted a video of the workers making the sandwiches, doing their small part to help in a crisis.

Fox News' Melissa Leon contributed to this report.