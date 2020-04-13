Celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez on the dishes he makes during quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



Even if you aren’t fortunate enough to be stuck under quarantine with a talented celebrity chef, you can still eat like you are.

Food Network personality and restaurateur Aaron Sanchez recently gave Fox News his tips and tricks for making versatile, delicious dishes that can be enjoyed a few times during the week.

“A one-pot dish would probably be the most obvious [choice],” Sanchez tells Fox News, explaining that he prefers “dishes that can carry over, or can be multiple meals,” seeing as it might be harder to make regular trips to the local grocery stores.

To that end, Sanchez likes to make big batches of sauce that complement a variety of vegetables and meats, or dishes like soups and stews that get “better and tastier” for days after they’re made.

“And make sure that you have tons of Tupperware. Make sure you're organizing your refrigerator right,” he added. “This is a time to really sort of be very efficient with your space.”

Sanchez wasn’t against the idea of meal-planning, either, but admitted that he’s usually not motivated to make a dish unless he’s craving it that day.

“You should just get great ingredients,” he suggested instead, ”and create from there.”

“This is a real good time to sort of take your cookbooks and do some riffing and try to have fun with it,” he said.

For more from Sanchez, including his recommendations for ingredients you should always have on hand, watch the rest of the segment above.