Butterfinger teases possible peanut butter release: 'Maybe sometime in the future'

It is unclear whether Butterfinger plans to actually release its own peanut butter

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Peanut butter could be getting a bit more "crispety crunchety."

Earlier this week, Butterfinger teased a potential new product on social media -- its own peanut butter. 

The candy brand -- owned by Ferrero -- posted a picture of the possible product on Twitter Sunday morning, with a tag in the top corner that said "New?" 

According to the mock up of the potential new peanut butter, the spread would be "crispety crunchety" just like the candy bar. 

The jar also has a yellow lid and a yellow label, just like the wrapper of a Butterfinger bar, according to the mock up.

Under the photo of the peanut butter, the company noted the product could be available "maybe sometime in the future."

In a follow-up tweet the next day, Butterfinger wrote: "We just had the best idea for #NationalPeanutButterDay. Just kidding...Unless?"

It is unclear whether Butterfinger intends to actually release its own peanut butter, or if the tweets were a joke for National Peanut Butter Day, which was on Sunday, according to National Today.

Butterfinger teased a possible new product -- its own peanut butter -- earlier this week. (iStock)

Ferrero did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. 

Though many commenters seemed excited about the prospect of Butterfinger-style peanut butter, one fan was more curious about whether the brand would bring its Butterfinger BB’s back. Butterfinger responded by saying: "Anything is possible!"

"We’ve seen the awesome support for them and - while we can’t make any promises - it could be something that our team is working on for the not too distant future," Butterfinger added.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.