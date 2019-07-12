Buffalo Wild Wings fires employee at Texas restaurant for comment about black customers

Buffalo Wild Wings has confirmed that a waitress at its location Tomball, Texas, no longer works with the restaurant after allegedly making offensive comments about black customers.

Tasha Lee, the customer who reported the server’s remarks, told Fox 26 that the waitress had asked to check Lee’s ID just before she made the inappropriate comment.

“I smiled and she said, 'Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark,’” Lee remembered of the conversation.

SEE IT: BUFFALO WILD WINGS CUSTOMER SEES RAT FALL FROM CEILING OF RESTAURANT

The waitress then allegedly told Lee that her own son-in-law and grandson were black.

Lee informed management, who replaced the waitress with a different server.

Buffalo Wild Wings has since confirmed the employee has been terminated from the restaurant.

“The employee in this case no longer works for Buffalo Wild Wings,” the restaurant said in a statement obtained by Fox News. “We value an inclusive environment and have no tolerance for discrimination of any kind. We’ve offered our deepest apologies to the guest.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Lee confirmed to Fox 26 that she was offered an apology — as well as a $10 gift card, given to her by managers on the day of the incident — though she said the incident was indicative of a bigger problem.

“I mean, to tell a black person that the only way you can tell it’s them from their picture is from the whites of their eyes, and the whites of their teeth it’s absolutely unacceptable,” she told Fox 26. “While this was the first time this has happened to me so overtly, this is a normal experience for African-Americans everywhere.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn’t the first time a Buffalo Wild Wings has found itself at the center of controversy. Gary Lovelace, a former Buffalo Wild Wings employee in Kansas, filed a lawsuit against the restaurant and its parent company for allegedly creating a “racially hostile work environment.”

Lovelace further claimed that, during his time at the Overland Park restaurant, he observed managers making derogatory comments about African-American customers and refusing them service.