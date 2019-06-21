Buffalo Wild Wings customers shocked as rat falls from restaurant ceiling

Well that’s not a wing.

Customers at a Los Angeles, Calif., Buffalo Wild Wings were in for a stomach-churning incident when a rat reportedly fell from the ceiling and landed on a table.

Alisha Norman, who was visiting Los Angeles from Texas, was getting ready to order at the chain restaurant when she heard something crawling above her, she told FOX35. Soon after, a rat fell and landed on a menu on the table.

LAWSUIT CLAIMS BUFFALO WILD WINGS STAFFERS REFUSED TO SERVE BLACK CUSTOMERS

The diners were reportedly shocked by the rodent – but the manager quickly disposed of the creature.

"The waitresses stood off to the side until after the manager picked him up with two plates and dumped him in a bag,” Norman said.

According to a statement from Buffalo Wild Wings to Fox News, the restaurant immediately closed following the incident for cleaning.

WATCH: VIDEO OF GARLIC-PEELING SECRET MESMERIZES THE INTERNET

“The isolated incident at the Westchester-area Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles yesterday was unfortunate. The center where the restaurant is located is undergoing significant construction and we are confident it was directly related. We hold Buffalo Wild Wings to the highest operating standards and promptly closed the restaurant for proper remediation, cleaning and sanitization. We look forward to reopening soon to once again serve our guests in the Westchester area.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though Norman said she had her meal comped, and doesn’t feel it’s the manager’s fault, she likely won’t be returning to the Buffalo Wild Wings.