Bon Jovi-owned restaurant giving away meals to furloughed government workers impacted by shutdown

A New Jersey restaurant owned by Jon Bon Jovi, a native of the state, announced it would be providing a free meal to furloughed government employees and their families affected by the partial shutdown.

JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank partnered with Gov. Phil Murphy’s charity, The Murphy Family Foundation, to provide the food Monday, Jan. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.

“In line with our mission, Federal workers are encouraged to join us for a delicious meal and to learn about additional support and resources available in our community,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The schedule for future meals will be announced at a later date based on “turnout, feedback and demand,” according to a news release, per CBS News.

"Since founding the Soul Kitchen, we wanted to ensure that anyone struggling with food insecurity had a place to go," Bon Jovi and his wife said in the release. "...We will be open for lunch as a way to create a place of support and resources for furloughed federal workers, many of whom are our friends and neighbors."

The restaurant, which opened in 2011, allows customers to pay a donation or volunteer to cover the cost of their meals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.