The Belmont Breeze, was until recently, the official drink of the Belmont Stakes. Created by Dale DeGroff, New York's master mixologist, who tended bar at the Rainbow Room, the Belmont Breeze is a delicious but complex creation.

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces of a good American blended whiskey

3/4 ounces Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry

1/2 ounce of fresh lemon juice

1 ounce of simple syrup

(1 ounce of sweet and sour mix may be substituted for the lemon juice and simple syrup)

1 1/2 ounces fresh orange juice

1 1/2 ounces cranberry juice

1 ounce 7-Up

1 ounce Club Soda

Preparation:

Shake first six ingredients with ice, then top with 7-Up and club soda. Garnish with mint sprig and lemon wedge.