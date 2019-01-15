Bay Area pizza restaurant closes store ‘indefinitely’ after pictures showing employee sleeping in restroom go viral

A California Papa Murphy’s pizza restaurant has been closed after a photo went viral showing an alleged employee taking a nap inside the store’s bathroom.

Last week, an anonymous person posted a photo of the Pacifica Papa Murphy’s take-and-bake pizza shop on Reddit.

“Papa Murphy’s in Pacifica” is all the photo was captioned, which showed an employee taking a nap on the floor of a restroom, complete with a blanket and what appears to be a pillow or rolled up mat, and the pizza’s workstation, which was littered with trash and scattered toppings.

The upsetting post was reportedly taken by someone who went to pick up a pizza for his family.

The reaction to the photos was quick, with people calling out the establishment for its dirty appearance — one person claiming to be an ex-employee commented on the store “blatantly disregard[ing] health codes.”

“A health inspector came in late 2017 and threw away a bunch of bad food - and my boss (Jay) made me pull it out of the garbage and serve it! Sorry for that also,” the ex-employee wrote, also claiming that Jay, the manager, was the man seen sleeping on the floor of the restaurant.

“Dude how is that place still open?!” another Redditor wrote.

“For those questioning this anecdote: check out the yelp for this place. Never seen anything like it, horrifying,” another commented.

As to be expected, there were also a few who joked about the Bay Area’s outrageous housing market as a reason for why the employee was trying to catch some sleep at work.

“Bay Area rent is no joke,” one wrote.

“For rent: 0 bedroom, 1 toilet, with pizza-centric kitchen,” another quipped.

Papa Murphy’s has since apologized for the scene and closed the location “indefinitely.”

“We apologize for the conditions of this location, which were nothing short of unacceptable. As a result, we have closed this location indefinitely until we feel we can properly operate to the high standards of quality and service our customers deserve,” Papa Murphy’s said in a statement to Fox News.