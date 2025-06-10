Sam's Club nearly done with key plan to remove 40 harmful ingredients from its food and drink

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heeding the call of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to remove synthetic dyes from the foods and beverages of Americans, Sam’s Club is one of the latest organizations to hop on board.

The brand’s "Made Without" initiative has reached 96% of its goal of removing artificial colors, additives, dyes and high-fructose corn syrup from its Member’s Mark food and beverages, its private brand.

The "Made Without" initiative lists 40 ingredients that the membership-based warehouse hopes to remove by 2025.

"This accomplishment underscores how Sam’s Club prioritizes what matters most to members, by aligning its offerings with evolving dietary preferences and developing products made with simpler, more recognizable ingredients," Sam’s Club announced in a press release.

"It also highlights the Member’s Mark brand’s broader purpose — to provide access to a better quality of life — through high-quality products made without certain ingredients," the release also noted.

Sam’s Club pointed to the demands of its customers, noting that 72% of its members surveyed are "actively seeking minimally processed foods" and 90% want to either "live or aspire to live a healthier lifestyle."

The Make America Healthy Again Commission, chaired by Sec. Kennedy, released a recent report assessing chronic diseases, particularly those suffered by children.

The report said that nearly 70% of calories consumed by American children come from ultraprocessed foods, which are "high in added sugars, chemical additives, and saturated fats, while lacking sufficient intakes of fruits and vegetables."

Ultraprocessed foods have been linked to chronic diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers, the report states.

Julie Barber, chief merchant at Sam’s Club, said in the press release that the company takes "pride in the high-quality ingredients that go into our products."

"What truly differentiates us are the ingredients we consciously leave out … Our ‘Made Without’ commitment underscores our aspiration to be members’ go-to destination for quality at a disruptive value," said Barber.

Aside from food, the "Made Without" list also includes phthalates, which are commonly used in personal care products, food packaging and synthetic fabrics.

"Continuous exposure to certain phthalates can trigger hormone dysregulation and reproductive and developmental problems for babies in-utero and infants," noted the MAHA report.

"The FDA has restricted the use of several phthalates in food packaging and industry has discontinued use over time."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walmart, owner of Sam’s Club, for further comment.