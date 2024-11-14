Walmart tops these other grocery stores in new study for one key reason

A new study has revealed the cheapest places to buy groceries in the United States — and there might be some surprises.

The cheapest grocery store in the country is Walmart, a new study from Coupons4Real said.

Aldi came in second place, followed by Costco, the study said.

To calculate the country's cheapest grocery store, Coupons4Real.com surveyed major grocery chains – Aldi, Costco, Kroger, Target and Walmart – across 49 cities in the United States using Instacart.

Then it compared the prices of 118 different store-brand items, as well as different store-brand lines.

The study found that Walmart's "Great Value" brand was true to its name — and was often among the 20% cheapest of all store-brand products.

Aldi, the discount supermarket chain, was the second-least expensive of the five surveyed chains.

Costco, the warehouse store that requires a membership for shopping in-person, came in third.

(Non-members as well as members may use Costco Shop Cards to shop at Costco locations in the U.S., Canada or Puerto Rico — as well as online at Costco.com — according to the company's website. To buy a Costco Shop Card, you must be a Costco member.)

While Walmart's store-brand products as a whole were the cheapest of the chains, many individual products at Aldi were the cheapest option for that particular type.

These included sour cream, mixed vegetables, frozen seafood and fruit mixes, Coupons4Real said.

The most expensive of the supermarket brands was Target's "Good & Gather Organic" line of products, the study said.

Overall, however, Kroger stores had the most expensive store-brand products.

This year, many grocery chains are taking steps to save people money in the wake of rising inflation rates.

Target, Walmart and Aldi have each released meal deals for the upcoming holiday season.

The exact makeup and price of these meals vary by chain but include a frozen turkey and side dishes for a set cost.

Fox News Digital reached out to Coupons4Real for more insight about how it conducted its study and compiled its results.

Aldi, Costco and Walmart did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.