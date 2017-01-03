Avga Feta Domata

This easy-to-make dish adds the flavors of the Greek isles to your brunch table. It takes free-range eggs and bakes them in a clay pot with tomato and feta. Simple and delicious.

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

8 Large free-range eggs

3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

1/4 teaspoon dried Greek oregano

1 cup tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped (approximately 1 large beefsteak tomato)

16 – 18 Oz. tomato sauce (recipe below)

2 - ½ inch slices hearty country bread cut into 1/4 inch diced (approximately 10 cubes), crust removed

4 Oz. feta, diced

2 tablespoon grated Kefalotyri

28 Oz. can crushed tomatoes

5 Cloves garlic, sliced

3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Dried Greek oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon sugar

Preparation:

Place an oven proof stainless steel sauté pan or Earthenware dish on the stove over medium heat; add the olive oil, followed by the garlic and sauté for one minute until fragrant. Add the dried Greek oregano and cook for 1 minute, stirring to combine. Add the chopped tomato and cook for one minute. Add the canned tomato sauce and bring to a simmer. Add the diced bread spreading it evenly throughout the pan. Gently crack the eggs into the pan and top with the feta. Let simmer on low heat for approximately 2 minutes until the egg whites start to solidify and turn slightly opaque.

Place the baking dish into a 375º F oven for 5 – 10 minutes depending upon how firm you want the eggs.

Remove from oven and serve family style.

In a medium size sauce pot, add the olive oil and heat until warm, add the garlic and sauté until the edges turn lightly golden. Add the oregano and the basil, stir to combine, add a pinch of salt and pepper then add the crushed tomatoes. Add ¼ cup of water into the tomato can to remove any excess sauce and add this water to the pot. Stir to combine, adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, add the sugar, stir to combine, cover, bring to a boil, lower to a simmer and let simmer 20 minutes before using.