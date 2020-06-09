American 'tea butcher' sparks outrage over 'British Tea' TikTok tutorial: 'So infuriated'

Get a cuppa this.

An American woman living in the UK is going viral and leaving many confused — and even outraged — at her TikTok tutorial for making “British Tea.”

The mother-of-three, Michelle, starts her video by stating that she received a lot of questions about a previous video from May, in which she attempted a similarly social-media-upsetting tea recipe that involved instant tea mix, Tang, powdered lemonade, sugar, cinnamon and clove.

This time, Michelle, who has since been dubbed the “Tea Butcher,” allows one of her daughters to show off how the matriarch makes her “British Tea.”

According to the video, you start by filling a mug halfway with water and then microwave for a minute. Afterward, fill the rest of the mug with milk and then drop in a teabag. While steeping, the woman recommended pouring in a healthy amount of sugar.

“And that’s how you make hot tea,” the woman ends the video.

Those on Twitter were very quick to call the woman out.

These comments, meanwhile, do not appear to have phased the tea-drinker, as her video has already racked up 677,000 views. It's quite possible, however that this literally is how at least one person in the UK takes their tea, as Michelle tags most of her videos with "AmericanInTheUK," suggesting that she resides across the pond.