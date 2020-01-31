8 great buffalo-saucy recipes for the big game (that aren't wings)

It's often said that variety is the spice of life, and that's true in many cases — just not during the Super Bowl. As everybody knows, buffalo sauce is the preferred spice of life on Super Bowl Sunday.

That being said, you can still inject a little variety into your game-day gathering by swapping out a tray of buffalo wings for a different buffalo-drenched appetizer, such as popcorn, cauliflower, or even French-bread pizza. In fact, we've gathered 18 great ideas for buffalo-based recipes below, and each looks just as delicious as a plate of fiery wings.

HEALTHY SNACK SWAPS FOR YOUR FAVORITE CLASSIC FOOTBALL SNACKS

Try one of the following recipes at this year's Super Bowl party, but just be sure not to skimp on that sauce. (Like we said earlier, "variety" is fine and dandy, but it's no substitute for hot sauce.)

Oven-'Fried Buffalo Goat Cheese Balls

"This buffalo 'fried' goat cheese is goooood," writes Tieghan Gerard from Half Baked Harvest. "Like really, really good." By the looks of that picture up there, we're inclined to believe her, too. Grab her full recipe here.

Buffalo Ranch Popcorn

Flavored popcorn is always a crowd-pleaser, especially on Super Bowl Sunday. Click here for Angie McGowan's recipe, or head over to her blog Eclectic Recipes for more savory snack ideas.

7 MEATY APPETIZERS TO SERVE ON GAME DAY

Buffalo Deviled Eggs

After seeing this fiery-hot recipe for deviled eggs at Ari's Menu, we have to wonder: Why aren't all deviled eggs made this way?

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Bev at Bev Cooks originally whipped up these quesadillas in honor of March Madness, but that doesn't spoil it for us one bit. This same recipe still makes a super Super Bowl snack.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Hungrier football fans might want to try out this hearty recipe for buffalo chicken stromboli. We can thank Erin at The Spiffy Cookie for this fantastic idea.

Buffalo Ranch Roasted Cauliflower 'Nachos'

Kristy of The Wicked Noodle can satisfy your Super Bowl cravings with cauliflower, of all things. Need convincing? Take a look at the recipe and get cooking.

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Bust out the slow cooker, because mac and cheese is coming to the Super Bowl. Click here for Lisa Huff's recipe, courtesy of her Snappy Gourmet blog.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo Chicken and Spinach-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

It's not your usual game-day fare, but hear us out: This keto-friendly recipe for stuffed mushrooms is meaty, savory, and all sorts of satisfying. You can thank Kristy at the Wicked Noodle after you've eaten five of them.