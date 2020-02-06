Tony Perkins ahead of National Prayer Breakfast: Trump is dismantling the left's 'anti-faith agenda'

President Trump is "the man for this time" as he continues to champion faith and religious liberty in the face of hostility, Tony Perkins told Fox News on Thursday.

The pastor and the president of the Family Research Council previewed Trump's remarks to the National Prayer Breakfast, which will be his first public speech after being acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.

"People of faith, Christians in particular - evangelicals - are enthusiastically supporting the president..." Perkins told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, referencing his rising poll numbers. "As he's attacked, people lock arms around him because they know he's fighting for the things they care about."

The focus of Thursday's breakfast is international religious freedom, Perkins said. He noted that was also one of the issues Trump highlighted Tuesday night in his State of the Union address, which drew anger from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her colleagues.

"What he's doing and what makes the left so mad is that he's dismantling the infrastructure that they've used to advance an anti-faith, big-government agenda and they're not going to be able to jump back into the driver's seat and take off again," Perkins explained. "It's going to take them decades to rebuild ..."

The conservative faith leader said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., who cited his faith in his decision to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, is "free to do as he chooses."

But Perkins said he is confident Trump's support from evangelicals is only going to continue to grow in his reelection bid for 2020.

"This president has not only ceased the war on people of faith, but he's building a bulwark where people of faith can openly practice their faith."