Christian leaders react to Trump's emphasis on faith during SOTU

President Trump championed faith and religious freedom in his State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night, celebrated by prominent Christian leaders.

The Rev. Johnnie Moore told Fox News Trump's speech was a "great American moment. Though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., literally ripped it apart, Moore adds even "the president's enemies know that truth was on his side."

"The thread running through every aspect of the president's speech was faith -- faith in America because of America's faith in God," Moore said. "He showed again that he is all-in on religious freedom for everyone and absolutely unashamed of America's Judeo-Christian foundation."

"And more than just presenting these ideas as lofty ideals, he stood for life by celebrating a miracle child, he showed the primacy of American values by honoring those who have lived and died for them, celebrated our diversity by those he chose to honor as his guests," Moore added. "And he showed the alternative by calling the entire House to stare down Venezuela’s Maduro by standing in solidarity with Juan Gaiudo."

Trump, touting his most recent executive order defending religious liberty and strengthening prayer in public schools, was widely celebrated by evangelical leaders.

"In America, we don't punish prayer. We don't tear down crosses. We don't ban symbols of faith. We don't muzzle preachers and pastors," the Republican commander-in-chief declared. "In America, we celebrate faith. We cherish religion. We lift our voices in prayer, and we raise our sights to the glory of God..."

It was a moment that struck Sean Feucht, a Bethel Music worship leader who is running for the 3rd congressional district in California.

"For as long as I can remember, I have watched the SOTU regardless of who was president," he wrote on Instagram. "But I have never heard anything like this before. Regardless of your opinion on the president, this moment was historic and gave courage to faith leaders across the nation."

Jentezen Franklin, Free Chapel lead pastor, and the Rev.Franklin Graham agreed.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for reminding Americans why they voted for you in the last election," Graham wrote on Facebook. "May God bless you and your family, President Donald J. Trump, as you continue to lead our nation."

Vice President Mike Pence told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning that, despite the divisiveness in politics, "I still believe there's more that unites us than divides us, and chief among them is faith."