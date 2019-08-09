Fashion mogul shares how God changed everything

The president of an influential fashion brand shared how God was the answer he'd always been searching for.

Brant Cryder, the president of Yves Saint Laurent North America, sat down with Levi Lusko, pastor of Fresh Life Church in Montana, as part of a series called "War with Friends" on YouTube. The two both started at Abercrombie & Fitch.

THIS CHRISTIAN RAPPER HAS THE NO. 1 ALBUM RIGHT NOW: 'I PUT MY LIFE INTO THIS'

Cryder found God at a Denver, Colo. Promise Keepers event in 1996, after years of searching to fill a void in his heart.

He felt like he heard God whisper: "I'm the answer you've been looking for."

Watch the full interview between Levi Lusko and Brant Cryder below:

Cryder, who has been working for Yves Saint Laurent for the past 10 years, said there's a misconception that God is some dull, boring being and that following him means believers need to abandon their dreams. He found the opposite to be true.

“What I love so much about it is that it wasn’t like now that I’ve met Jesus, the fashion passion has to go away," Lusko said, "because that was the trajectory, and love and a natural ability that you fostered, that now only got better with Christ."

Cryder's faith also influences his role as a father of three.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I find God to be the kindest person on earth. He's warm, He's kind, He's full of grace," he shared. "As I've grown in my relationship with the Father, it's helped me become a better father."