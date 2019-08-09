First day of school photo of siblings praying goes viral: 'We pray for everyone'

First day of school photos are precious but one Louisiana mother's photo is going viral for what her kids are doing in the face of tough times.

Jamisha Harris, of Baton Rouge, shared a prayer and photo of her three children -- Eugene, 10, Jorden, 8, and Emily, 7 -- praying before their first day of school Monday.

"Dear God," Harris wrote on Facebook before WAFB shared the image. "This morning I'm feeling nervous and a little unsure but thankful..."

What you can't see in the photo is that the Harris family lost their apartment the day before, and Jamisha and her husband recently lost their jobs.

"It has been very hard for all of us," Harris told Fox News. "And with all the tragedies events that have been occurring in the world lately, I feel nothing is safe for my children and we are praying because I am sending my children into this wicked world and mommy is not there to protect them."

"They may have taken praying out of schools but not out of God's children." — Jamisha Harris

The family prays together every morning before school.

"We pray for everyone: teachers, bus driver, friends, family members, we pray for a change and peace," Harris said.

She added: "They may have taken praying out of schools but not out of God's children."

After the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, many parents sending their kids to school resonated with the photo that was shared by the local news.

"We need more of this in our world today," one commenter shared. "Their parents definitely raise them right."

Harris started a GoFundMe page called "Praying kids" Friday with a goal of raising $2,000.