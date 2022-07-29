Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien star in new Hulu movie 'Not Okay'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Before I Fall" actress Zoey Deutch and "Teen Wolf's" Dylan O'Brien both star in the new movie "Not Okay," on Hulu.

The R-rated film is about a woman in her 20s who "finds followers and fame when she poses as the survivor of a deadly attack, but soon learns that online notoriety comes with a terrible price," per IMDB.

The movie is directed and written by Quinn Shephard, who is also the actress from "Unaccompanied Minors" and "Blame." In the new film, which opens with a warning of "flashing lights, themes of trauma, and an unlikable female protagonist," Deutch's character Danni longs for popularity and recognition.

She pretends to go on a trip to Paris, with the magic of Photoshop to boost her social media presence, but her plan goes tragically wrong when an attack takes place and Danni pretends to have survived.

O'Brien, one of the movies leads is known for playing Stiles in the popular television show "Teen Wolf" and Thomas in "The Maze Runner" movies, but for this film, O'Brien plays a completely different character. In "Not Okay," O'Brien plays a social media influencer named Colin who sports bleach blond hair, has tattoos all over his arms and frequently carries his vape pen with him.

"From the first conversation with Quinn early on, I was just like, ‘I want to go full on, just like full tats, bleach the hair’ and she was completely game for all of that," he told he ET.

Fans have also been speculating whether or not O'Brien would return to his role of Stiles in the upcoming "Teen Wolf" movie. Although O'Brien has not been seen in any of the trailers and has struck down rumors about his return before, fans still have been holding on to hope that he would return. During the press for "Not Okay," he shut down the rumors once again, saying: "I don't think there's any truth to that rumor. What I've said is the truth."