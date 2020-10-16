Dylan O’Brien says he felt ‘broken’ following ‘Maze Runner’ accident

Dylan O’Brien recently opened up about his accident on the set of “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” in 2016.

While filming, O’Brien, 29, was run over by a car and suffered multiple broken bones.

That experience, the actor said, made him feel “broken.”

He also admitted that he “never” thought he would return to acting again, much less his latest action movie project “Love and Monsters.”

“That was a really hard comeback for me," O’Brien admitted on “The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin” podcast on Thursday. "I've kept this really, like, private for a long time. I've definitely spoken on it before, but it was a really hard journey back for me."

The “Teen Wolf” star recalled being a bit more reckless during the time of the accident because he was early in his career.

“Everyone is an expert in what they do on a set. So, especially when you're younger, like I was, I think I was about 24 when my accident happened, I was just game. I was game," he said of his willingness to do any stunt presented to him.

O’Brien added: “I loved what I did. I loved being on set, it was my favorite place in the world. I loved my crew. My crews are my families, my life, my worlds. I put my trust into them and I think that was a piece of what made it so hard, having that so viciously and scarily broken one time."

“There was a moment where I thought I’d never step foot on a set again,” the actor recalled while going through recovery.

Since the accident, he said he decided to focus on the positive things such as learning to be “hypervigilant” during action scenes. "I'm thankful for it in ways. It has definitely changed me in so many ways and made me who I am today,” he added.

“Whenever I'm put in a rig, I'm vetting every piece of that rig. Just really, like, dialed in and close with the stunt team that you're working with rather than just sort of blindly putting your trust in other people's hands,” O’Brien told the podcast host.

O’Brien is also starring in the upcoming film, “The Education of Fredrick Fitzell.”

In an interview with Deadline, the actor said he resonated with the main character, which is why he accepted the project.

The actor told the outlet, “I was entering a new chapter in my life and career simultaneously. I must have read a hundred projects and to do one it had to be really great. A lot of things struck me about this script, it was exceptionally impressive, extraordinarily visual.”

“When I read it, I felt like I was going through a quarter-life crisis,” O’Brien said because of his accident. “I had been allowing myself to be in this pretty f--ked up, lost place.”

He continued: “And then this script came along and I thought it was crazy how much it was me at that moment. The film surrounds a guy who is baulking at the next stage of his life, he’s dealing with tremendous loss, and at that time in his life he reached back, to a specific night.”

“I liked that idea. It’s a very human story,” O’Brien said.