Country music star Zach Bryan issues warning to fans after kicking woman out of his concert

Zach Bryan explained why he had a fan kicked out of his concert in Albany, New York.

Bryan, 27, was walking through the crowd, followed by security, when a fan attempted to grab his guitar out of his hands. The "Something in the Orange" singer can be heard saying, "Hey, get her out of here" to his security team.

"I give J-45’s out at a lot of concerts. The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal, we’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together," Bryan later explained on Twitter.

"Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out."

He later gave a warning to fans for the future.

"I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course," he tweeted.

Bryan began his career while he was serving in the Navy. He released his debut album "DeAnn" in 2019. Since then, he also released "American Heartbreak," which was one of the top albums of 2022. The album premiered in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country chart.

He is currently on his "Burn, Burn, Burn" tour. The tour began Feb. 13 and will end in October at a music festival in College Station, Texas.

Following his explanation about why the fan was removed, Bryan confirmed on Twitter that his relationship with Debra Peifer had recently ended.

"For transparency and with respect I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago," he revealed. "Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time."

He followed up the tweet with, "and me playing ‘All The Time’ last night had actually nothing to do with my previous tweet. I got hundreds of dm’s of people asking me to play it and it was about time I did it."