Gary Busey being investigated for alleged hit-and-run car accident

A car accident involving actor Gary Busey is being further investigated, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The "Lethal Weapon" star was driving his blue Volvo on the Malibu stretch of Pacific Coast Highway when he collided with another vehicle, per a report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The driver of the other car said they recognized the actor; however, Busey allegedly did not stop after the impact, nor did he provide proof of registration or indicate any financial responsibility.

GARY BUSEY OPENS UP ABOUT NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE AFTER MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

"The collision and accusation of [Busey] fleeing the scene of the collision is still under investigation," the report continued. The accident took place on Aug. 30 around 3:30 p.m.

A representative for "Point Break" actor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This is not the first accident involving Busey on the scenic strip of highway. In 2015, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Busey hit and slightly hurt a woman while backing out of a parking spot In Malibu, off PCH.

Although Busey was cited, investigators determined neither alcohol nor illegal substances were involved in the crash. The woman injured was treated at the scene and later released.

In 1988, Busey was famously involved in another tragic accident — this one involving his motorcycle. The actor was not wearing his helmet when he crashed his bike, fracturing his skull and suffering permanent brain damage.

"I had an accident on a Harley-Davidson. I went off the bike without a helmet, hit my head into a curb, split my skull, passed away after brain surgery and went to the other side — the spiritual realm where I got information," he shared with The Guardian in 2020 of his near-death experience.

Of the accident, Busey says, "It was part of my journey, my growing up, my understanding."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Busey has continued to act since his accident, the star's life has not been without challenges.

Busey was charged last summer with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, a single count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault and a single count of harassment in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The police department shared the charges to social media. The alleged incident reportedly occurred at the DoubleTree Hotel where the Monster Mania Convention Busey was attending was being held.

Speaking to paparazzi after the charges were filed about if he carried "any regrets" from the event, Busey stated, "No, I don’t carry any regrets with me ever. None of that happened."