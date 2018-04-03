Bella Hadid responds to Instagram critic who slammed her in comments section

Attention, Instagram users: Bella Hadid can see your comments about her.

The 21-year-old model responded to a critic on the social media platform this week who called her and Kendall Jenner “2 fake b------,” ELLE reported, sharing an image of the digital exchange.

The user, it added, left the dig on a post from the Instagram account @ballahadid which posed the question “Kenny or Bella?”

“2 fake b------ sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don't forget the built in cheeks,” the commenter reportedly wrote.

The user also claimed that “money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality which these two girls need.”

Hadid stepped into the situation, offering her own two cents.

“I wish you would know either of our personalities,” she wrote in part. “And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own.”

"Blessings to you sweetheart," she continued. "Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with."

The commenter later deleted the remark, per ELLE.