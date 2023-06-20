'Yellowstone' fans plead with Kevin Costner, John Goodman’s impressive weight loss

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ UPSET - Kevin Costner leaves fans distraught with the latest announcement. Continue reading here…

TOTAL TRANSFORMATION - John Goodman shows off shocking weight loss. Continue reading here…

SCARY SITUATION - Morgan Wallen's son, 2, was taken to the emergency room after a dog attack. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - 'Friends' star Paxton Whitehead dead at 85. Continue reading here…

VANISHING ACT - Hollywood stars reveal why they needed a break from the spotlight. Continue reading here…

SAVING GRACE - Ernest Hemingway’s granddaughter says faith in God helped her survive her dark family past. Continue reading here…

BIG FAN - Tom Cruise starstruck by Janet Jackson: 'She is a goddess.' Continue reading here…

PRICE IS WRONG - Game show contestant injured in celebration gone awry. Continue reading here…

ROYAL LOVE STORY - Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate an event that marks a romantic milestone. Continue reading here…



SHUNNING HOLLYWOOD - Oscars voters slam the Academy Awards’ inclusion standards amid new diversity rules. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube