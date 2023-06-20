Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

'Yellowstone' fans plead with Kevin Costner, John Goodman’s impressive weight loss

The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ UPSET - Kevin Costner leaves fans distraught with the latest announcement. Continue reading here…

TOTAL TRANSFORMATION - John Goodman shows off shocking weight loss. Continue reading here…

SCARY SITUATION - Morgan Wallen's son, 2, was taken to the emergency room after a dog attack. Continue reading here…

morgan wallens son

Morgan Wallen's son, 2, was taken to the emergency room after a dog attack. (Instagram)

REST IN PEACE - 'Friends' star Paxton Whitehead dead at 85. Continue reading here…

VANISHING ACT - Hollywood stars reveal why they needed a break from the spotlight. Continue reading here…

SAVING GRACE - Ernest Hemingway’s granddaughter says faith in God helped her survive her dark family past. Continue reading here…

Tom Cruise, Janet Jackson

Tom Cruise was in awe of Janet Jackson while seeing her live in May. (Getty Images)

BIG FAN - Tom Cruise starstruck by Janet Jackson: 'She is a goddess.' Continue reading here…

PRICE IS WRONG - Game show contestant injured in celebration gone awry. Continue reading here…

Prince William smiles as he walks alongside Kate Middleton in a red dress

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate an event that marks a romantic milestone.  (Chris Jackson)

ROYAL LOVE STORY - Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate an event that marks a romantic milestone. Continue reading here…

SHUNNING HOLLYWOOD - Oscars voters slam the Academy Awards’ inclusion standards amid new diversity rules. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending