'Yellowstone' fans plead with Kevin Costner, John Goodman’s impressive weight loss
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
‘YELLOWSTONE’ UPSET - Kevin Costner leaves fans distraught with the latest announcement. Continue reading here…
TOTAL TRANSFORMATION - John Goodman shows off shocking weight loss. Continue reading here…
SCARY SITUATION - Morgan Wallen's son, 2, was taken to the emergency room after a dog attack. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - 'Friends' star Paxton Whitehead dead at 85. Continue reading here…
VANISHING ACT - Hollywood stars reveal why they needed a break from the spotlight. Continue reading here…
SAVING GRACE - Ernest Hemingway’s granddaughter says faith in God helped her survive her dark family past. Continue reading here…
BIG FAN - Tom Cruise starstruck by Janet Jackson: 'She is a goddess.' Continue reading here…
PRICE IS WRONG - Game show contestant injured in celebration gone awry. Continue reading here…
ROYAL LOVE STORY - Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate an event that marks a romantic milestone. Continue reading here…
SHUNNING HOLLYWOOD - Oscars voters slam the Academy Awards’ inclusion standards amid new diversity rules. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA