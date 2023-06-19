Kate Middleton supports Prince William at event that marks milestone in their love story

Kate Middleton stunned at another royal event after this weekend’s Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales was supporting her husband Prince William during the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle.

Middleton wore a long-sleeved white dress with black polka dots by Alessandra Rich paired with a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy.

Prince William, who will be turning 41 on Wednesday, walked in the procession for the first time as the heir to the throne, sporting the traditional hat adorned with ostrich feather plumes. He previously wore his Order of the Garter adornments to King Charles coronation in May.

The Prince of Wales has been attending the ceremony for years, with his wife by his side.

He first received his Order of the Garter knighthood in 2008, the same year Middleton first attended with him, three years before their wedding.

Middleton's attendance at the time showed that she was being welcomed into the royal family. Two years later, Prince William proposed with his late mother, Princess Diana’s, ring.

King Charles III led in the procession, his first as the reigning monarch of the country, with Queen Camilla by his side.

The procession was marked by another soldier fainting in the heat ahead of the event. England has been suffering through a height wave, with temperatures in the 30 degree Celsius range, which is about 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Last week, at least three British soldiers fainted in the heat in front of Prince William during the rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour parade.

According to the royal family’s website, "The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. Each year, it is celebrated with a procession and service in the grounds of Windsor Castle."

The Order of the Garter dates back to the reign of King Edward III in the 1300s, who "was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honourable knights, called the Order of the Garter."

The Order now welcomes men and women into its ranks, and can be bestowed on not only aristocracy, but those "chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally," per the royal family's website.

Other members of the royal family in the order include Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, the Duke of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

Prince Harry is not a member of the Order. His uncle, Prince Andrew, is, but has not been involved in royal duties since 2019.

Harry was also absent from Trooping the Colour, the annual birthday celebration of the monarch, his father King Charles III.

People magazine reported that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle hadn’t been invited to the event, though the Duke of Sussex was recently in the country for his defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.