Joe Rogan slams Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: 'It sets a terrible precedent'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Rogan criticized Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Rogan noted that Smith's actions set a "terrible precedent" during an episode of his podcast, "Joe Rogan Experience."

"It sets a terrible precedent in so many different ways," Rogan said during Tuesday's episode. "It sets a terrible precedent for comedy clubs. Like, are people going to decide to go on stage and smack a comedian now?"

The UFC commentator expressed confusion as to why the Academy let Smith accept the award for best actor following his behavior on the stage.

AFTER CHRIS ROCK-WILL SMITH INCIDENT, ACADEMY SETS BOARD OF GOVERNORS MEETING: WHAT IS IT AND WHAT CAN HAPPEN?

"It's a rare instance that someone so enormously famous and successful like Will Smith that they literally still allowed him to not just win the Academy Award, but also go up and accept it and give a speech after he assaulted a small comedian on stage," he added.

Smith stormed the Oscars stage Sunday night after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's balding head. The comedian had said he can't wait to see her in "G.I. Jane 2." Pinkett Smith has been struggling with alopecia and has spoken about the condition publicly.

"They should have ejected him," MMA fighter Josh Barnett, a guest on Tuesday's episode, told Rogan.

"100%, 100%," Rogan agreed. "You can’t just go smack a man in the face in front of the world and go about business as usual."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Academy released a short statement a few hours after the Oscars ended. A new statement condemning Smith's actions was released Monday night. The Academy also launched a formal review of the incident and scheduled a meeting with the board of governors for Wednesday night.

"What is it saying as a society that the people that we look up to - for whatever reason, for good or for bad, we look up to actors - and the Academy Awards are supposed to be them in their most regal outfits, their best behavior. And to drop down to violence for something so innocuous as a GI Jane joke."

Smith has since apologized to the Academy and Rock via Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. "

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."