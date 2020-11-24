Widow 'horrified' that 'The Crown' featured her husband's death in season 4

Sarah Horsley, the widow of Major Hugh Lindsay, has criticized the Netflix series "The Crown" for referencing her husband's death during an episode in Season 4.

Major Lindsay, a former equerry to the queen, was killed in an avalanche in March 1988 while skiing with Prince Charles in Klosters, Switzerland.

In episode 9 of the season, the audience watches as an avalanche erupts on the mountain but it doesn't actually depict anyone getting trapped or dying.

A few scenes later, it's announced that Prince Charles has survived but sadly, the major did not.

“I was horrified when I was told [the episode] was happening and was very concerned about the impact on my daughter,” Horsley, who worked in the Buckingham Palace press office at the time of her husband's death, told the Sunday Telegraph. “I’m very upset by it and I’m dreading people seeing it."

She even wrote to the producers of the show and requested the storyline not be used at all.

“I wrote to them asking them not to do it, not to use the accident,” Horsley described. “I suppose members of the Royal family have to grin and bear it, but for me it’s a very private tragedy.”

Instead of honoring her wishes, the producers wrote Horsley “a very kind letter” explaining “that they understood my concerns but they hope I will feel that they deal with difficult subject matters with integrity and great sensitivity."

She added, “I think it’s very unkind to many members of the family [to dramatize the accident].”

Princess Diana was with the group on the ski trip but stayed behind at the hotel on that day. She told Andrew Morton in his 1992 biography "Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words," that the event was "ghastly."

"What a nice person he was," she recalled. "Out of all the people who went it should never have been him."