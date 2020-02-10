Who was the 'Parasite' translator at the 2020 Oscars?

“Parasite” made history and won big at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, but many noted that the director and cast’s translator was the real MVP of the night.

Sharon Choi, 25, took the stage with the cast of the film and director Bong Joon-ho several times throughout the 2020 Oscars broadcast to help translate. She’s been the go-to translator for Bong throughout the entirety of the 2020 awards season to help convey the Korean director’s thoughts to the audience.

OSCARS 2020: COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

Choi received praise on social media from people who noticed that she did a seamless job translating for the director and cast of the world’s first foreign-language Oscar winner for best picture. Bong Joon-ho didn’t always make the task easy on her. For example, while giving a shoutout to the other directors in his category, Choi was forced to translate the line: “If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into five, and share it with all of you.”

Although she did an admirable job at translation, Choi’s main vocation is not that of a translator.

'PARASITE' AMONG THE NEW OSCARS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD-HOLDERS

“You already know she’s a filmmaker,” Bong said backstage at the Oscars (via Variety). “And she studied film in the university. Yeah, so I’m so curious about her script. Actually, she’s writing some feature-length script, I’m so curious about it.”

In addition to now having the ear of the filmmaking industry’s top director, Choi’s time translating for the best picture winner has earned her fans, according to the director. Speaking on the red carpet with E! News, Bong Joon-ho noted, “I know she has a huge fandom.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The acclaimed director’s comments echo those he made to The Hollywood Reporter backstage at the Golden Globes, where he once again made sure to publicly note that Choi is a filmmaker herself before complimenting her role in the “Parasite” press tour.

“She’s perfect, and we all depend on her,” Bong said in English.