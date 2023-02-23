‘Wheel of Fortune’ teenage contestant dressed as host Pat Sajak, made a big impression

A recent "Wheel of Fortune" contestant was practically born to be on the popular game show.

During Wednesday’s episode of the show’s "Teen Week," a 13-year-old boy named Kaden revealed he has watched "Wheel of Fortune" since he was two months old.

The teenage superfan also revealed that he loved the show so much, he dressed up as longtime host Pat Sajak for Halloween when he was in sixth grade.

On the "Wheel of Fortune" social media accounts, a video showed Kaden’s game show ensemble where he donned a gray blazer with a red tie underneath, black pants and brown dress shoes.

"I am a triple threat, is what I like to call it," Kaden said during his introduction.



"What would that be?... Singing, dancing and…?" Sajak asked.



"Coding…hack, hack, hack," the teen player responded while making typing motions with his hands.

"Kaden, you’re going to be trouble," the longtime host joked.

The shared video highlighted Kaden’s multiple wins, as he continuously solved puzzles correctly.

Throughout the video, Kaden is seen passionately playing the game show, while Sajak said, "You are making me nervous," to which Kaden replied, "I'm making myself nervous."

While he was winning, Kaden also showed great sportsmanship to his opponents.

In the clip, Kaden is seen hugging and shaking hands with the other two players, as he said, "Good game, bud."

"I don’t got the experience like that. I haven’t watched ‘Wheel of Fortune’ as much," one opponent said laughing.

Toward the end of the video, Sajak showed how impressed he was with Kaden saying, "I’ve made an important decision in my life, and that is this Halloween I’m dressing up as you."

Not only did the 13-year-old "Wheel of Fortune" player win $19,334, but he won over the viewers with his big personality.

"Such a joy to watch! Kaden is our next generation!" one social media user wrote.

Another comment read, "This was such a heartwarming show!!!! Wheel [of] Fortune continues to be a real American treasure."

"Kaden never lose your joy…it’s contagious! Watching you tonight was pure light; so warm and bright."

Being a Delaware native, Kaden said during an interview with the Delaware News Journal that he would use his winning prize money to help buy a house for his great-grandmother. Although his winnings weren't enough to purchase a home, Kaden still plans to pay for home renovations for her.