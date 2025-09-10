Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Ryan Seacrest spills 'Wheel of Fortune' secret that surprises co-host Vanna White

Vanna White admits she never knew the source of the iconic clicking sound after 43 seasons of 'Wheel of Fortune'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
Ryan Seacrest hopes to achieve one mega 'Wheel of Fortune' goal in 2025 Video

Ryan Seacrest hopes to achieve one mega 'Wheel of Fortune' goal in 2025

Ryan Seacrest told Fox News Digital what he loves about hosting "Wheel of Fortune." The longtime host took over for Pat Sajak in September.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to behind-the-scenes secrets on "Wheel of Fortune," host Ryan Seacrest is not afraid to spill. 

During a recent interview in promotion of the beloved show's 43rd season, Seacrest — who took over hosting duties for Pat Sajak last year — shared how the show creates the clicking sound viewers hear when a contestant spins the wheel. The on-set secret even surprised co-host Vanna White.

"Do you know the clicking sound? There are rubber bands — like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth — that’s what makes the clicking," Seacrest told "Good Morning America" on Sept. 5.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK TAKES TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE IN FAREWELL INTERVIEW: ‘WHO’S CUTTING ONIONS?'

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White for Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest revealed a behind-the-scenes secret on "Wheel of Fortune." (Getty Images)

"Do you know I never knew that?" White admitted. 

"Well, welcome to season 43!" Seacrest responded. 

Sajak’s retirement in 2024 marked an end to 42 years of hosting the show. Weeks after his announcement, Seacrest was officially named as his replacement. White later signed a contract that will keep her on the show through the 2025-2026 season.

The popular game show first premiered on television in 1975. Sajak started hosting in 1981, with White joining him the following year.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Wheel of Fortune wheel

The "Wheel of Fortune" set piece has a hidden trick behind its signature clicking sound. (Instagram)

Sajak became one of the most beloved television hosts in game show history, with one expert previously telling Fox News Digital his appeal is "like humidity. You can't see it, but you can certainly feel it."

"Sajak embodies everything you would want in a host — calm, charismatic, clean-cut and very likable," Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, continued. "He managed banter with contestants, while celebrating them in victory and consoling them in defeat. He did so with a small smile and a big heart."

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest point at the Santa Monica ferris wheel lit up like "Wheel of Fortune" wheel

Ryan Seacrest joins longtime "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White, who extended her contract through the 2025-26 season. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

"It was a perfect storm in a lot of ways," Eldridge said. "Timing, tempo and teamwork. When you look at the timing, game shows reached their zenith in the 1960s and 70s … the timing [of Sajak and White's takeover] was like the last few clicks at the top of the roller coaster climb, when it comes to American viewing habits."

For this season's "Year of Fun!," the game show will be amping up the excitement in the studio and for viewers at home with more tournaments, bigger prizes, and extra opportunities to win, according to a press release. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ryan brings his charm, warmth and playfulness into his interactions with the contestants and co-host Vanna White, and that has resonated with our viewers," the show's executive producer, Bellamie Blackstone, said in the release. "A big part of the success we saw last season can be credited to these many wonderful moments, so we decided to embrace it, and make ‘The Year of Fun’ the season 43 theme."  

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue