Ryan Seacrest hopes to achieve one mega 'Wheel of Fortune' goal in 2025

For his first year hosting "Wheel of Fortune," Ryan Seacrest has quite the goal for 2025.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the longtime television host, who took over Pat Sajak's "WoF" hosting duties alongside Vanna White in September, opened up about his hopes for next year's episodes.

"I am always impressed and grateful for what the show has meant to me before I even started working there and what it means to so many people and generations around the country," the "American Idol" host said while attending the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 6 at the Intuit Dome. "I love giving away the money. I get so excited when people win the money, and they win a lot of money. I'm hoping to give away a million dollars in 2025."

In June 2023, Sajak announced he was exiting the show. A week later, it was announced that Seacrest would be taking over as host in Season 42.

After Sajak's final episode aired earlier this year, Seacrest took to social media to bid the longtime host farewell.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself, Sajak and White. "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

During Sajak's final episode, which was taped in April, Sajak delivered an emotional goodbye speech .

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," he said. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go, and I want to start with all you watching out there. It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade."

"I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun," Sajak continued. "No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game."

"But gradually it became more than that," he added. "A place where kids learned their letters, where people from other countries honed their English skills, where families came together along with friends and neighbors, and entire generations."

"What an honor to play even a small part in all of that," Sajak concluded. "Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

Ahead of his debut, brand expert Eric Schiffer exclusively told Fox News Digital that "Wheel" viewers are in good hands with Seacrest and his media mastermind.

"Many people are asking, ‘Can he pull it off? Will he tank it? Will he turn off audiences?’" Schiffer said. "Ryan has a sixth sense of how to make adjustments, and the adjustment here is toning down the energy until he builds audience trust. Then, I believe he can use some of the techniques mastered on ‘Idol’ to increase engagement and grow the audience.

"It's largely a passive show, compared to ‘American Idol,’ where there's a lot more interaction. They've got to bill to younger audiences."

"I think Ryan's challenge will be building enough trust in the early stages to where he can bring in all of his magic to grow the brand and to grow the audience without losing legacy fans, and that's going to come with trust and him being comfortable," Schiffer said. "The star remains the game itself."

