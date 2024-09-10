Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ debut left out Pat Sajak’s name after ex-host spotted with Vanna White

Ryan Seacrest replaced longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
‘Wheel of Fortune’ hosts avoid arguments for nearly 4 decades, except that one time Video

‘Wheel of Fortune’ hosts avoid arguments for nearly 4 decades, except that one time

There was only one argument on Wheel of Fortune

As Ryan Seacrest kicked off his big debut on "Wheel of Fortune," Monday night, he left out the longtime host, Pat Sajak’s, name in his introduction.

Although Seacrest, 49, recognized he had stepped into a major role, he did not mention Sajak’s name when he opened the show. 

"And now together for the first time, here are the stars of our show, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White!" announcer Jim Thornton said during the show's opener. 

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest point at the Santa Monica ferris wheel lit up like "Wheel of Fortune" wheel

Seacrest joins longtime "Wheel" co-host Vanna White, who recently extended her contract through the 2025-26 season. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures/Sony Pictures Television)

After Seacrest and co-host Vanna White were introduced, the new "Wheel of Fortune" host shared his sentiments during his debut.

"I am your host, Ryan Seacrest. I still can’t believe my luck of being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you. And of course, my good friend Vanna White," he shared during his monologue.

Ryan Seacrest in front of the Wheel of Fortune set (photo illustration)

Ryan Seacrest takes over "Wheel of Fortune" hosting responsibilities. (Getty Images/CBS)

"Thank you for the very warm welcome," Seacrest said. "Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is a dream job. I’ve been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching it in Atlanta with my family. And I know how special it is that ‘Wheel’ has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years. And I’m just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill. So, let’s play ‘Wheel of Fortune.’"

"I’m just so grateful to be invited in. I also know I’ve got some very big shoes to fill. So, let’s play ‘Wheel of Fortune.’"

— Ryan Seacrest

Although Seacrest mentioned he had "big shoes to fill," Sajak’s name was absent in his introduction. 

Seacrest’s "Wheel of Fortune" debut comes after former host Sajak, 77, and White, 67, were spotted together in public. 

Pat Sajak and Vanna White meet up for a cozy lunch in the wake of the former host’s recent departure from Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak and Vanna White join up for lunch, days before Ryan Seacrest’s first episode as host of "Wheel of Fortune" aired. (Coleman-Rayner)

The famous television duo stepped out for a lunch outing in California on Sept. 3. 

Sajak and White appeared to be in good spirits, as the co-host donned a long magenta dress and gold flip-flops. She topped her look off with silver hooped earrings and a Louis Vuitton wallet clutch. 

The former "Wheel of Fortune" host opted for a striped blue and white button-up shirt with white Chino-style pants, dark blue shoes and sunglasses.

"Wheel of Fortune" announced Seacrest would take over for Sajak in June 2023 following the host's retirement.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White in front of a vintage board for the game show

Pat Sajak and Vanna White hosted "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 40 years. (Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank)

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in the statement obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Sajak will return to "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on Oct. 7 in his final farewell.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

